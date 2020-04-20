Vitalant collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Vitalant launched a new program to help COVID-19 patients. The organization is collecting convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.

The FDA approved this emergency investigational new drug. According to Vitalant its currently the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients.

The organization said there are no vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19. Although trials for a vaccine are underway, it is expected to be many months before one is approved.

Meanwhile, Vitalant said this plasma treatment could help fight against the virus by using antibodies that are active against the disease.

Vitalant is working with local hospitals to help patients who are positive and critically ill.

"It is definitely something positive given these times, it is something to look forward to, and will definitely just help people that are suffering right now with this virus,” said Vitalant’s Senior Donor Care Manager Beth Gomes.

She added, “To have people that will step up that went through COVID-19, they've now recovered, and to do something with someone that is suffering with that (COVID-19) I think it’s just a great thing overall, and it gives us hope."'

To donate you must have a COVID-19 positive document, have no symptoms for 14 days, and may need to meet additional FDA requirements.

Vitalant said donors must apply online.

