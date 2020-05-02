Virus task force looking at testing, businesses reopenings

A task force of Nevada business leaders helping the state’s coronavirus response has expanded its initial focus from obtaining protective equipment to ramping up testing and helping businesses figure out how to reopen.

State of Nevada seal

Former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren says the task force he runs is working to obtain test kits and machines to help expand and speed up Nevada's COVID-19 testing.

The task force is also working with business groups to come up with a set of suggestions for each industry, such as retail, food and beverage and manufacturing, on how they might be able to safely reopen their businesses.

