People renting Airbnb in Washoe County must go into quarantine

Federal elected officials say more than 2,500 health care providers and hospitals in Nevada are expected to begin receiving $241.5 million in federal coronavirus response aid.

Washoe County's health district officer also ordered owners of all short-term rental properties Friday to inform renters they must remain in self-quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival.

It applies to Reno-Sparks and the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe's north shore straddling the California-Nevada line.

Confirmed cases of the virus reported in Nevada topped 2,500, with at least 86 deaths. The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in Nevada reached 245,000 in three weeks.

