Virus impacts mount. The latest: High school baseball

Roy Foster's son is a senior at McQueen High School.

An outfielder on the school's baseball team, he hopes to play ball in college. That's just one reason he and his parents were looking forward to a big upcoming baseball tournament in Anaheim.

Those plans were dashed as word came the school district was issuing a ban on all out-of-state travel for school sponsored events.

"My boy is crushed to say the least," says Foster.."He's been looking forward to this all year."

Acting School Superintendent Kristen McNeill says the district didn't make this decision lightly.

"This is a very difficult decision for a school district to make, but it is for the safety of our students and staff. If it is a school district sponsored event we have the authority to make that decision for the health and safety of our students and staff."

Foster speaks for other parents when he says those are decisions they are capable of making.

"We as parents want to protect our kids. We want them to be safe and healthy. I think we're better able to make those choices for our kids."

The cancellation of the trip is more than a disappointment. It's a lost opportunity to shine before an audience which will include scouts from a number of colleges and potentially the loss of thousands of dollars in travel and lodging expenses, money raised principally by the students.

"Most of it is prepaid, probably non-refundable in most cases," claims Foster.

"We understand those concerns," says McNeill, "and so what we are doing is I'm writing a letter that our parents and coaches can take to organizations and say 'Here look the Washoe County School District has put on these restrictions in place' and so I'm hoping our travel agencies and airlines are going to be as reasonable as possible."

