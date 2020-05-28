Virus cases spur Lassen County to stall reopening

A remote county in Northern California is backtracking on reopening restaurants, shops and religious services after confirming at least five cases of the coronavirus.

Lassen County was one of only two counties without a single confirmed case until Wednesday.

Now, the county is delaying in-person shopping, eating and worship for at least a week.

Many rural, northern counties have seen few cases and were among the first to receive state approval to begin reopening businesses. Los Angeles County, which has more than half the statewide death toll from COVID-19, is awaiting word on its request to move ahead.

