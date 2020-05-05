Virtual riding lessons offered during COVID 19 pandemic

Deborah Johnson and a school horse named Cocoa Channel are watching riders on the Internet.

As unusual as it sounds, it's the way Johnson's clients are getting their coaching these days.

Johnson says this is show season.

But she knew there was a storm brewing back in March.

A meeting with the Arabian Horse Association on March 11th discussed the possibilities.

Nevada shut down within a week because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

As owner of the Reno Tahoe Equestrian Center, Johnson says she had to find a way to accomplish her goals.

“Solve 3 things,” says Johnson. “Keep our horses fed and cared for. Two: keep our people employed. Three: keep our customers engaged,” she says.

After some purchases and some misfires, Deborah came up with a plan.

With a camera harnessed to her chest, and a web camera on a laptop, Deborah, and a coach and judge from Connecticut, as well as students watch videos and receive a critique.

“So, I was used to watching the videos and evaluating them,” says Jody LaSalle, a coach and judge living in Connecticut but present through the internet. “But never like we've done ever. And it has really been great. I have really enjoyed it,” she says

Deborah demonstrates how a client who boards a horse at the facility may get live coaching.

Both cameras show hand motion and horse reaction from the saddle and ground.

The real time coaching is done in the arena, one rider at a time. Social distancing can be observed this way.

“I think I have actually become a better rider, by not riding. Which seems counter intuitive,” says Laurie Spencer, a student in the program.

Deborah says such virtual lessons won't be going away when COVID 19 does.

But she doesn't see the method replacing lessons entirely. That's because nothing beats seeing interaction between horse and rider in person, and you can't replace the social aspect this activity provides.

On Saturday May 6th the facility will have virtual tours in honor of “Meet an Arabian Horse Month.”

The facility’s website is contained within this story for more information.

