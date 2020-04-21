Virtual UNR campus tours now available

University of Nevada online live virtual tours are now taking place for prospective students.

Click on the attached link on the right side of this report to set up a tour, a one-on-one zoom meetings with an adviser, a financial aid officer, or to join a live online meeting every Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

The virtual tour is an option for prospective students and their parents to get the information they need because the campus is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The students matter to this University and we want them to have the questions that they need answered now so that they can make decisions for the fall and they can have this incredible experience that we know they are excited for," said University of Nevada Director of Admissions, Steve Maples.

Participants will be placed in online groups and will be led by one recruitment coordinator and two student ambassadors.

"We have pictures of most of the important buildings on campus. The students talk about it. They talk about their own experiences in those facilities and how they utilize them as students," Maples said.

Pictures and not video will be used to ensure no one with slower Internet speeds is bogged down. A picture of the campus will appear on the screen and the guides will click on pictures to reveal more information about the buildings and activities on campus.

"We want the students and their families to be able to ask all the questions that they have, especially in these uncertain times and get those questions answered in real time," Maples said.

The University is waiving the $250 advanced registration fee for those families who now find themselves in financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020