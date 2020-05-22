Virginia City hosting Memorial Day Cruise

Virginia City is hosting a Memorial Day Cruise Saturday at noon to honor our country’s fallen heroes.

“Parades are a big part of what we do on the Comstock and the idea of not having a Memorial Day parade, just wasn’t right,” said Deny Dotson, Tourism Director for the Virginia City Tourism Commission.

Dotson continued, “Honoring those that gave the biggest sacrifice in the name of our freedom should never be put on hold or postponed. This cruise format, that is open to everyone, will allow us to remember what really matters most. Something we could all use during these times.”

People are encouraged to decorate their cars and participants can line up at the Fourth Ward School, located at the junction of U.S. Routes 342 and 341 at C Street.

Congregation on the boardwalk is not allowed.

