Virginia City Tourism Commission projects revenue to drop 25%

Virginia City is feeling the impact of COVID-19. It's tourism industry has taken a hit since events have cancelled.

According to the Virginia City Tourism Commission (VCTC) a good amount of the city’s economic stability is based off festivals and events.

VCTC said it has an event almost every weekend throughout the year. Tourism Director Deny Dotson said each year the city draws between 1.2 to 1.5 million visitors.

Dotson said the primary funding for the VCTC is from transient lodging tax and ¼ cent of the sales tax collected in the county.

“Our revenue target for lodging is $350,000 and $405,000 for the sales tax. We are projecting to be down approximately 25% for this fiscal year and as high as 40% down in 2020-21,” he said.

Owners of Café Del Rio, Sarah Burnet and Kimber Moore, said this time of year is vital as they typically expect large crowds.

Sarah Burnet said, “You know a lot of these events are three, four-day events so you’ll see the same individuals come in for dinner, or for lunch.”

She continued, “They really try to spread their wealth and go out to all these places.”

Dotson said the community is supporting businesses by purchasing takeout and gift cards. He said the commission is also offering virtual tours and vides online of some of their historic attractions.

“It will bounce back and I think people that are wanting to get out will think of us first."

Dotson continued, "It’s a close drive market for larger populations like in Reno, Carson Valley, and Lake Tahoe just to come over for like a couple of hours or maybe the day.”

