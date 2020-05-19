Virginia City Memorial Day Cruise open to all

The Virginia City Memorial Day Parade will be turning into a cruise this year to honor our fallen heroes amid the pandemic.

The cruise will start at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 and while no one will be allowed to congregate along the boardwalk, for safety reasons-- everyone is encouraged to drive to Virginia City and participate in the cruise displaying their American pride and patriotic colors for all to see.

“Honoring those that gave the biggest sacrifice in the name of our freedom should never be put on hold or postponed. This cruise format, that is open to everyone, will allow us to remember what really matters most. Something we could all use during these times.” said, Deny Dotson, tourism director for the Virginia City Tourism Commission

Those who wish to participate will line up at the Fourth Ward School, located at the junction of U.S. Routes 342 and 341 at C Street. Decorations are encouraged.

Officials say no walking groups, spectators, or passing out candy will be allowed.

"Parades are a big part of what we do on the Comstock and the idea of not having a Memorial Day parade, just wasn’t right,” said, Dotson.

For more information on the cruise or Virginia City, call Visit Virginia City at 775-847-7500 or go to their website at visitvirginiacitynv.com.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020