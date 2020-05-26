Vietnam Veterans of America honor sheltered veterans on Memorial Day

With the COVID-19 pandemic quieting the always crowded Memorial Day ceremony in Fernley, a group of veterans took it upon themselves to bring the festivities to the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home.

The Sierra Nevada Chapter of Vietnam Veterans helped organize a small, four-car parade to give veterans sheltering in the home something to see out of the window on this special day of remembrance.

"We thought it was very appropriate to bring a little bit of the Memorial Ceremony, which wasn't a full ceremony, because of COVID-19," said J.R. Stafford, President of the Sierra Nevada chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America. "A little bit of remembrance of our fallen back here. Let the folks in the home know, they're not forgotten."

The cars and trucks involved waved flags and honked their horns, safely doing their part to honor the veterans still with us, and those who've passed.

"We wanted to be able to show our appreciation and our love for our veterans," said Stafford. "It was a small parade. But gosh, our heart was in it!"

"We remember, and hopefully, other people do too."

