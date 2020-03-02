Verizon employees donate books to kids' reading room

In her courtroom, just behind Judge Bridget Robb's bench, you'll find teddy bears, and books.

And on this day, employees from Verizon arrived to fortify her collection of reading material for kids from four to teenage.

The book program here in Family Court is not new. It began in 2018 where volunteers painted walls, added chairs and tables for children who can be caught up in a legal process in which they have no control.

Verizon employees heard about the kids’ reading room and started collecting books one week ago. 200 books later, they arrived at the courthouse steps.

”They did a great job coming together,’ says Garth Smith a Verizon employee. “Some books they bought. Some books they brought from home. Some books that they finished and liked; so they donated,’ he says of his fellow employees.

Smith says the company has the perception of being a big corporation. But local employees want to help local need, and this was a good fit.

Judge Bridget Robb says in her courtroom she asks children involved in proceedings about their interests, and is able to give them a book at the end of court to take home.

“And we care about their outcomes,’ says Judge Robb. “We don't care about them just today. We care about them going forward--that they do well in school. We do. We want their lives to be positive,” she says.

The reading rooms down the hall she says are a chance for families to meet in a calmer environment.

There are shelves of books with titles and topics that can take a kid's mind off his or her troubles.

And with donations like the one today, there won't be a shortage of dreams or imagination.

