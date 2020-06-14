Vegas police: 2 teen brothers on dirt bike killed in crash

Las Vegas police say 18-year-old and 14-year-old brothers riding an off-road motorcycle on a street were killed in a collision with a SUV making a left turn in the Summerlin area.

The police department’s traffic bureau said in a statement on Twitter that the preliminary investigation showed speed and lack of safety equipment were factors contributing to the crash Friday night.

According to police, evidence at the scene and witnesses’ accounts indicate the motorcycle was traveling at high speed and wasn’t equipped with lights. Identities weren’t released.

