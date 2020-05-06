Vegas officials suggest disposable plates when restaurants reopen

Health officials are giving guidelines to keep people safe once businesses start to reopen in the Las Vegas area.

Restaurants limited to take-out and delivery only, due to coronavirus concerns Photo: Justin Henry / CC BY 2.0 via MGN.

The Southern Nevada Health District is suggesting restaurants offer disposable menus and plates, daycares keep children from playing or napping near each other and hotels remove decorative pillows and encase televisions and remotes in covers that can be wiped down.

Gov. Steve Sisolak says that by mid-May he may gradually ease restrictions meant to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

