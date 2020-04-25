Vegas mayor reiterates call for opening amid protest drive

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman doubled down Friday on her call for casino closures and business restrictions to be lifted.

Goodman drew condemnation this week when she called for Nevada to reopen and offered the residents of Las Vegas as a “control group” to test the lifting of restrictions.

She said Friday that Las Vegas should be “at the forefront of America’s ‘reopening.' ”

Her comments came as more than 500 vehicles joined a Friday afternoon protest drive down the Las Vegas Strip calling for an end to coronavirus-related closures.

