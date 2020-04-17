Vegas jail releasing some inmates to prevent virus spread

Police in Las Vegas say as many as 290 county jail inmates are being released in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus behind bars.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced Friday he obtained court approval for the program to free up to 10% of the 2,900 people held at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where one detainee with COVID-19 is in medical isolation and three others who tested positive were already released.

Police say only “medically vulnerable" and misdemeanor non-violent offenders are among those eligible for release. People jailed pending court appearances on violent crimes and felonies are not eligible.

