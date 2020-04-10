Vegas canine officer accused of stealing money mean for police dogs

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is accused of stealing more than $16,000 from a charity set up to help police dogs.

Sean Michael Malia, 45, allegedly took the money between 2018 and 2019 from the Friends for Las Vegas Police K9, Las Vegas Metro said Friday. Malia served as treasurer of the foundation.

He was arrested on Friday on 12 counts of theft and one count of embezzlement and released from jail pending a court hearing. Malia was placed on administrative leave without pay.

Malia has been with the department since 1998 and was assigned to the police dog section of the department.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020

