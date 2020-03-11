Vegas Strip tourist from New York tests positive for virus

Health officials say a New York woman attending a conference at a Las Vegas Strip casino became sick last weekend with the new coronavirus.

COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by MGN.

The announcement on Wednesday stoked concerns that a widening outbreak could cripple business in a gambling mecca that attracts more than 40 million visitors a year.

The woman attended a Women of Power Summit at The Mirage resort and was hospitalized Sunday at a local hospital. She's among five people in the Las Vegas area to test positive for COVID-19 since last week.

