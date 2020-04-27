Vandals break into CARE Chest; vehicles damaged

CARE Chest of Sierra Nevada is continuing deliveries to community members in need, despite two break-ins over the last four days in which vandals damaged the nonprofit's vehicles.

All three vehicles in CARE Chest's fleet are now out of commission until they can be repaired, the organization said. See attached photos of damage below.

CARE Chest offers free medical resources to Northern Nevadans in need.

To keep up with the demand for services, including deliveries, CARE Chest said it will be renting vehicles.

Clients who participate in Mobile CARE Chest distributions from the following locations: Sun Valley Family Center, Northern Nevada HOPES, Sparks Christian Fellowship, Vintage at the Crossing, Neil Road Rec Center, and the Washoe County Senior Center will receive their supplies delivered to their homes on the same day as their normal distributions.

• Sun Valley Family Center – the first Monday of the month

• Northern Nevada HOPES – the third Tuesday of the month

• Sparks Christian Fellowship – the third Wednesday of the month

• Vintage at the Crossing – the third Friday of the month

• Neil Road Rec Center – the fourth Wednesday of the month

• Washoe County Senior Center – the fourth Friday of the month

Rural Outreach

The delivery procedure varies depending upon location for clients who receive monthly supplies and equipment at one of 18 locations in the following rural Northern Nevada counties.

• Rural Washoe County

• Storey

• Lyon

• Mineral

• Churchill

• Pershing

• Lander

• Eureka

• White Pine

