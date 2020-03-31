Van Gorder Elementary School teacher parade

Teachers at Van Gorder Elementary School in Sparks are uniting to let their students know they are valued and missed.

The teachers and administration gathered in the school parking lot Tuesday March 31, 2020 around 10:30 a.m. to decorate their cars with signs, decorations, and stuffed animals.

The teachers drove through student neighborhoods to wave and say hi from a safe social distance.



"I think it's fantastic. I think the kids have really missed their familiar faces their friends and teachers. My daughter is in Pre-K. She adores her teachers and her friends in her class and so for them to get decked out in their cars and take their afternoon to come and see the kids is heartwarming," said parent, Adrienne Lee.

"It was amazing. It was so great to see the kids and the families. It made me feel so good. I cried a lot. I really needed to see those kids. They were amazing," said special education teacher, Megan Walkenhorst.

Second grade teacher Katie Penney organized the parade after seeing Facebook posts of other schools doing this.

