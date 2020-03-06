Vail Resorts make major push to hire more women in ski industry

POWDER, Providing Opportunity for Women through Diversity, Equality and Respect, is a program of Vail Resorts that aims to get more women into positions within the ski industry. Leaders say the program's goal is to foster an inclusive culture that attracts and retains a broad range of exceptional talent and promotes diverse leadership growth opportunities.

"That's an inclusive statement in and of itself and it's about all of our employees both men and women to come together and create an engaging dialogue about what that means and how we own that as a company," Deirdra Walsh, Vice President and General Manager at Northstar California Resort, said.

POWDER was first announced in March 2019, on International Women’s Day and is now celebrating its one year anniversary. The inspiration for this initiative is the Women of Whistler Blackcomb (WOWB) program.

Walsh is one of eight women across Vail Resorts holding that position. She said the industry is shifting from being mostly male dominated.

"For me as a female leader it's really important that I hold that responsibility to be a mentor and a role model for all employees and certainly women that are entering this field who think about the opportunities and possibilities for them to grow as a leader," Walsh said.

Kolina Coe is the Team Lead for Ski Patrol and said that being in her position of leadership is empowering.

"It shows you that you can do anything you set your mind to whether it's lifting a heavy object or skiing down a steep terrain, it's really empowering to see how much you can do and push past your expectations," Coe said.

