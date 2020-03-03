VIDEO: Reno Police searching for hit-and-run driver

The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the driver in a hit-and-run involving a child on a bicycle.

It happened February 24, 2020 around 2:20 p.m. near Mae Anne Avenue and Ambassador Drive.

Investigators say the child was riding southbound on Ambassador in the crosswalk when the driver, who was heading eastbound on Mae Anne, hit the child. The driver then left the scene.

The child was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2007-2014 black or dark colored GMC Yukon.

Reno Police provided video of the incident, with the hope that someone recognizes the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2188, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

Secret Witness is offering a reward, the amount to be determined, for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020