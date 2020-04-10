Urban Roots releases family engagement kits so you can stay busy

More time with family is one of the few positive things the Coronavirus has brought us.

One Reno non-profit is making sure everyone stays productive while self-isolating.

COVID-19 has forced many families to stay inside. That's forced kids to learn and do their school work remotely. But thanks to Urban Roots, now they have a different way to grow their minds.

"It's super exciting," said second grader Dominic Ross who got a family engagement kit today.

The reviews can't get much better for Urban Roots' home activity kits. Friday was the first day families in Reno and Sparks could get their hands on one.

"These kits are a really exciting way to be able to get families engaged in their children's learning," said Urban Roots Executive Director Fayth Ross.

Fayth Ross said the agency will bring the bag of materials right to your door for $25. Each kit includes a curriculum for kids who are in kindergarten through the 8th grade.

"This is a really great way for us to be able to get kids learning hands on, getting them outside, and getting them still learning through the standards but in a different way," she said.

Each child gets a book and three activities in their kits. Some exercises include seeds to start a garden, recipes to cook as a family, and various craft projects.

Dominic Ross was surprised when he got his kit. He plans to read his book as part of his school workload.

"Once I was done eating my lunch I'll be able to read it to my teacher," he said.

You can also provide a bag for a family in need.

"You can sponsor any essential worker who has children so they can get a kit like this for their children."

To buy a kit or sponsor someone click the link below:

Urban Roots' Website

