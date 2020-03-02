Upgrades begin for RTC Washoe bus stops

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will begin construction to upgrade its bus stops on March 2, 2020.

As part of phase one of the project, construction crews will repair and replace sidewalks and driveways, place new concrete bus stop pads, and improve Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility.

The project will begin with improvements to 13 bus stops, including stops located at or near:

1. Sierra Center Parkway at Sierra Town Center

2. Grove Street and Yori Way Intersection

3. Locust Street and Colorado River Boulevard Intersection

4. Hunter Lake Drive and Foster Drive Intersection

5. Kirman Avenue and Moran Street Intersection

6. Mill Street and Sunshine Lane Intersection

7. East 9th Street and Montello Street Intersection

8. Valley Road and Sadleir Way Intersection

9. Sutro Street and Haddock Drive Intersection

10. Valley Road and Denslowe Drive Intersection

11. Lemmon Drive and North Virginia Street Intersection

12. Prater Way and Pyramid Way Intersection

13. York Way and 4th Street Intersection

Work on the 13 stops is expected to be complete by mid-April 2020. Additional transit stops are expected to be improved with future phases of the project.

This project is expected to cost $333,000 and is being funded through the fuel tax funds.

