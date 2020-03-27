University of Nevada Reno offers graduates a graduation choice

The University of Nevada Reno is giving graduates a choice on when they will celebrate their accomplishment.

The University will hold separate graduation ceremonies for the Spring 2020 graduates in either December this year or Spring of 2021. The ceremonies will be separate from the regular graduation ceremonies.

The University's graduation department will send out information to graduations about their options. University officials say they will develop plans for the special graduations once they know how many students plan to attend each opportunity.

Earlier, the University had announced plans to hold a virtual ceremony in May for the Class of 2020, but canceled those plans over objections from students.

