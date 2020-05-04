Universities may start in-person classes this fall

The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) is making plans to resume in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester with some limited classes available after July 1st.

The Nevada Board of Regents is considering several options, including a mix of remote and in class instruction. One example would be science lectures held online, but lab sessions held in person with appropriate social distancing.

The Regents are also considering reduced class sizes, using masks and increased COVID-19 testing availability.

The state universities are also evaluating options for residential housing and dining to reflect safety precautions.

Chancellor Thom Reilly said in a statement, the NSHE is awaiting word from the Mountain West regarding the 2020-21 athletic season. Reilly said, "Athletics remain an integral part of our institutions’ esprit de corps and we are working closely with the Mountain West Conference on guidance."

