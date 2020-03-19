United Way seeks donations for fund to help in COVID-19 crisis

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra has launched an Emergency Assistance Fund to help local families and people during the COVID-19 crisis.

People can donate online at uwnns.org/EAF or text "NVNOW" to 91999.

“We know our community is facing uncertain times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an organization, we are working with the community to respond to immediate needs,” Kelly Stevens, community impact director of UWNNS, said in a statement. “Our goal with this fund is to support those Northern Nevadans most impacted by increasing funding to programs already working at the frontlines of providing basic needs.”The fund was launched with help from NV Energy Foundation, Microsoft Reno and Bank of America. Plumas Bank set up an account free of bank charges.

"Our local United Way has stepped up as a leader during this difficult and unprecedented time," Carolyn Barbash, NV Energy vice president for Community Relations and Business Development, said in a statement. "Many families and organizations who will benefit from this fund could be devastated, and this will provide a valuable resource to many. We are so proud to partner with our United Way and for their vision and quick response."

Also, in cooperation with the cities of Reno and Sparks and with Washoe County, the Community Foundation opened a charitable relief fund to help address needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in Northern Nevada. The COVID-19 Relief Fund will distribute grants to people, businesses, governmental services and charitable nonprofits.



People are asked to contribute to the COVID-19 Relief Fund at nevadafund.org.

