Unemployment insurance claims fall slightly in Nevada

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) reports that 10,748 people filed new unemployment claims for the week ending June 6, 2020. That number is down 589 claims, or 5.2%

It is the sixth consecutive week of declines. Over the last 13 weeks, there have been a total of 496,273.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers, and gig workers saw 16,201 initial claims filed in the week, a decline from last week’s total of 18,700.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020