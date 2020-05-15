Unemployment enrollment available for self-employed workers

The state of Nevada is expecting as many as 70,000 people to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Saturday May 16, when the Department of Education, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) opens up a new portal to accept PUA claims for the first time.

This is for self-employed,independent contractors, and gig workers among others who don't qualify for unemployment insurance through the State.

DETR Director Heather Korbulic is taking steps the day before claims are accepted to try and help individuals prepare.

"We do expect a significant and high volume of calls," she said.

The call center will open Saturday May 16 and Sunday May 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., but there will only be 100 people taking calls.

"Please self serve to the best of your ability. Please keep the phone lines available for individuals who can not self serve who do not have access to the Internet," Korbulic said.

She says she has talked extensively with her team about preparing for the volume of people who will file for PUA claims on opening day.

"We wanted to ensure the system could handle the load of 70,000 plus individuals applying," Korbulic said.

She says Nevada is not the last State to accept PUA claims.

"I wanted to correct that record. According to information provided by the Department of Labor Nevada is one of seven states this week that are launching a system to accept claims."

She says one state is not launching their PUA portal until May 27th. Korbulic says Gov. Sisolak is taking specific steps to help Nevadan's in need.

"We got a directive from the Governor to waive non-merit staff requirements. We also got a directive from the Governor that allow for the ongoing waiver of job search requirements," Korbulic.

The first PUA payments are expected to be made May 23rd.

Click on the attached links for answers to frequently asked questions and/or to file a claim, and to get the phone number for assistance to file a PUA claim.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020