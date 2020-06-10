Unemployment PUA questions no one seems to be able to answer

There are at least 23 unanswered questions from the Facebook group "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Nevada Self-Employed".

Facebook group administrator Amber Stephenson says no one has been able to answer the 23 questions below.

We presented them to DETR Monday June 8, 2020 and are waiting for a response.

We will post the rest of this report as soon as possible.

1) Large group 30 % of group who on 5-25 had an outstanding issue called “IP special investigation project case” that fell off 5-26 leaving their claim with “no outstanding issues” but still had a “unresolved:yes” in their claim summary. These claimants have not seen any movement since the 26th when this group should have been paid or at least given pay dates by now. As other claimants who had outstanding issues that required a review or adjudication have been paid or given payment date. This group of 30% has been at a stand still for over a week and a half and the call reps won’t help or hang up. Q- What is going on with this group if they have no outstanding claim issues or nothing that adjudication?

2)Why are claimants being issued claim pay dates but the dates keep switching daily with no payments made. Started 6/4 ex. Claimants got paydate 6/4 and everyday since it changes to 6/5,6/6 ?

3) What is going on with PUA debit cards? It’s been 21 days since launch of PUA site and cards are supposed to take 7-14 days?

4) When does the 21 days start? Initial claim? From the time there are outstanding issues?

5) What is the process of the process of “PUA other program eligibility” what can claimants do to expedite that process?

6) How can claimants file backdated claims if they aren’t showing on their Employ.nv account?

7) Are prepaid and cash app Direct Deposit cards able to be used? 8) Some claimants have been told no and some yes? Also Chime card holders and Venmo as well?

8) What is the payment payout schedule? What days are payments posted? Is it similar to UI or a different schedule?

9) Why are claimants who applied on 5/16 who have been reviewed not being paid but new claimants who just applied being paid in 72 hours or less?

10) When doesn’t the call center the reps tell claimants they don’t have access, they cannot help because they aren’t trained, or ability to change claims and that only DETR can make changes?

11) Why are SNAP recipients bring cut off from their DWSS SNAP benefits based off of income not even paid out yet?

12) Why are call reps reading a script when claimants call in?

13) Why are call reps reporting being in Florida,Tennessee,Alabama,California when the conference 5/29 stated they are all from a Nevada call center?

14) Why are call reps reporting to claimants other call reps refuse to finish their training?

15) Why are call reps at call center hanging on claimants after 60 min hold or longer and being told “hold on let me pull up your claim” then call is disconnected?

16) Why were claimants told to use adjudication line 5/29 but on 6/5 told to again wait?

17) Why are claimants not being paid now and adjudication later per DETR press release 5/15?

18) Can claimants get an amendment to claimant guide of what “outstanding issues” mean? To free up phone lines.... I.E “working full time, DUA not due to disaster, end employment, refusal of telework, lack of work,” ? (having an idea of meaning and how to resolve/how long it takes to resolve)

19) What’s the best method to communicate with reps to address issues? Email, employ nv chat, waiting for a call?

20) How long until people are trained and have access to help? It’s been 5 days of calling and being hung up on now from the 82 adjudication line?

21) Why is DETR avoiding answering claimants questions?

22) Are numbers truly what’s been paid or what’s been released?

23) Why have claimants with the max weekly benefit of $469 not being paid out? They have no outstanding issues and nothing to be adjudicated in many cases.