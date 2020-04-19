Uncertainty surrounding spring and summer events taxing on businesses

Victorian Square is usually one of the places to be this time of year.

Concerts and community events typically pack the area and continue throughout the summer.

But if the stay at home order continues because of COVID-19 many businesses around Victorian Square will miss out on a large chunk of revenue.

"It's the way the world is right now," said Sparks Mayor Ron Smith.

If you look around Sparks you'll see signs that read 'it's happening here.' Some favorite events might not happen.

"Looking into the future we got Hot August Nights shoulder to shoulder. We got the Rib Cook-Off where a half million people out in the middle of Sparks are shoulder to shoulder," Smith said. "That's going to be tough. I don't know if we're going to be able to do that this year."

On Friday when Smith verbalized concerns he had with large gatherings moving forward it begged the question 'what will happen to some of the cities' staples?' Many events have already been canceled or postponed.

"I think everybody is trying to move everything later in the year and pretty soon they're going to run out of room," he said.

But many local businesses don't have room for error.

"It was really expensive to move into this area," said Jacob Gruesen, who is the general manager of Packs & Pints, a new business in Victorian Square.

Gruesen and his business partners opened up the business in December.

"We were really banking on having all the different sporting events and live concerts to really help us get through this first stage of opening the business," he said.

Now Gruesen's team is trying to roll with the punches.

"Not having all those thousands and thousands of people coming by really ruins the exposure that we were trying to get throughout the summer events," he said. "A pandemic like this hasn't happened since the early 1900's so you can always try and plan your best for a new business but this is something no one really expected."

To keep the hopes alive of local businesses and our favorite warm weather events it's on all of us to stay safe and be responsible.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020