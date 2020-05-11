USS Nevada shipwreck discovered southwest of Pearl Harbor

A piece of Navy history discovered three miles below the ocean's surface.

Researchers announced Monday, May 11, 2020 that the USS Nevada had been found 65 nautical miles southwest of Pearl Harbor.

SEARCH and Ocean Infinity collaborated on the mission using robotic technology.

Dr. James Delgado, SEARCH’s Senior Vice President and lead maritime archaeologist on the mission, said:

“Nevada is an iconic ship that speaks to American resilience and stubbornness. Rising from its watery grave after being sunk at Pearl Harbor, it survived torpedoes, bombs, shells and two atomic blasts. The physical reality of the ship, resting in the darkness of the great museum of the sea, reminds us not only of past events, but of those who took up the challenge of defending the United States in two global wars. This is why we do ocean exploration to seek out these powerful connections to the past.”

Shawntel Johnson, Director of Search and Recovery at Ocean Infinity, said in part:

"It is our hope that by sharing the USS Nevada’s story that it not only honors those who served in the Navy and fulfills an important educational role, but that in these challenging times it also serves as a symbol of perseverance and courage.”

Dubbed the "Unsinkable Battleship," the USS Nevada was the only battleship to get underway during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

She also helped in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa.

Following WWII, the USS Nevada was used for target practice and survived two atomic weapons tests. She finally went down in 1948 after five days of the Navy trying to sink her.

Her final resting site was roughly known, though the exact location wasn't found until late April 2020.

