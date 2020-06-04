Reno 1868 FC expected to return to field July 11

A return to play this season after a vote Thursday from the USL Championship Board of Governors.

The professional soccer league announced a provisional start date of July 11, 2020.

In a statement, USL Championship said the following:

While additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming week, it’s important to note that the league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines. USL HQ also remains in regular dialogue with the USL Players Association on all matters concerning player health and wellness protocols and looks forward to continuing those discussions.

“Reno 1868 FC is fully in support of the USL’s return-to-play plan,” said club president Eric Edelstein. “Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our Northern Nevada community, and we will continue to follow the recommendations of local and state health authorities, as well as the USL and US Soccer Federation, who are utilizing the recommendations of the CDC.”

There is no word yet as to whether matches will be played in front of fans.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020