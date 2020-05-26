US warns Nevada governor about in-person worship limits

The Trump administration is raising concerns that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's plan to lift coronavirus restrictions unfairly targets religious gatherings.

In a letter to the Democratic governor, the Department of Justice warns that limits on those gatherings are more strict than those on businesses such as restaurants and may be unconstitutional.

Sisolak's phased reopening plan restricts services to 10 people in places of worship or to drive-in religious services.

Sisolak's office did not immediately respond to messages about the letter. The governor plans a news conference later Tuesday to update his plans for reopening.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

To read the full story, click here.