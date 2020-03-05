US seeks UN backing for Taliban peace deal to end Afghan war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is seeking U.N. Security Council backing for the ambitious peace deal it signed with the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest war and bringing U.S. troops home from Afghanistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, arrives with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for a joint news conference in presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The U.S. signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing U.S. troops to return home from America's longest war. (Source: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

A revised U.S. draft resolution was obtained Thursday evening by The Associated Press.

The draft would welcome the Feb. 28 announcement of the agreement.

It would also encourage “the sustained support” of the United Nations and international partners for efforts toward peace including the convening of “intra-Afghan negotiations in order to achieve a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire.”

This comes as Afghan officials say gunmen killed 32 people and wounded dozens more at a ceremony attended by prominent political leaders in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on its website.

Afghanistan’s upstart IS affiliate has declared war on the country’s minority Shiites.

Many of those at the ceremony were Shiites because it was commemorating the 1995 slaying of Abdul Ali Mazari, the leader of Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazaras, who are mostly Shiite.

The Taliban said they were not involved in the attack.

