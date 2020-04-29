US judge to rule this week on Nevada's mail-in primary

Nevada’s statewide primary is scheduled in June. But what that looks like in a pandemic and how voters cast ballots may be decided in the courts.

A federal judge in Reno said Wednesday she expects to issue a ruling by the end of week that should provide guidance for the June 9 primary. It's currently scheduled to be conducted predominantly by mail.

The conflict involves lawsuits at the state and federal level, both major political parties and voters who argue their constitutional rights are in jeopardy. Nevada's Democratic Party and a conservative voting rights group both oppose the plan, but for different reasons.

