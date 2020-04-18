US judge denies order sought by Fernley in canal dispute

A federal judge has denied a rural Nevada town’s request for an emergency order to force the Trump administration to extend a public comment period on plans to repair a 115-year-old irrigation canal.

The town of Fernley east of Reno sought the extension because the coronarivus pandemic prompted cancellation of public meetings on the project. It says the Bureau of Reclamation’s plans to make the dirt canal safer would cut off access to domestic wells that more than 450 residents rely on for water.

The judge ruled Friday the bureau has the authority to accept written and electronic comments without public meetings.

