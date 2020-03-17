US issues historic restrictions as world hunkers down amid coronavirus outbreak

The United States has implemented dramatic new restrictions on Americans going out in public. People are advised not to gather in groups of more than 10, and discretionary travel and social visits should be avoided.

A man wears a mask while walking under the marquee of The Castro Theatre in San Francisco, Monday, March 16, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

President Donald Trump is urging all older Americans to stay home and everyone to avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants for at least the next few weeks as officials forecast a surge in the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump’s warnings came Monday as the White House released sweeping guidelines for the next 15 days.

For the first time the president acknowledged that the pandemic may send the economy into a recession and went on to suggest that Americans may be dealing with the virus until “July or August.”

Daily life in much of California ground to a screeching halt as officials announced the strictest measures in America, so far, in a desperate attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On Monday, seven counties in the San Francisco Bay Area ordered residents to “shelter in place” and only leave their homes for essential activities that include buying food or medicine, seeing a doctor or caring for a family member.

The order affects nearly seven million people.

It was the latest in a series of dramatic steps taken in California to separate people and contain the disease: most schools are closed and all people over the age of 65 have been told to stay home.

Three other states, Arizona, Florida and Illinois, are moving ahead with their elections on Tuesday, despite the coronavirus. Officials felt they had done enough to ensure the safety of voters, even though there may be too few poll workers and some poll locations have changed.

By contrast, Ohio called off Tuesday’s election just hours before polls were set to open.

Congressional lawmakers and administration officials are pushing for a massive economic lifeline to keep American households and businesses afloat in spite of the weight of the new coronavirus.

Democrats say at least $750 billion will be needed. Top White House officials briefing Senate Republicans at the Capitol say a similar-sized package needs to pass, some suggesting in a matter of days.

The rush to inject cash and resources into the economy is an effort unlike any since the 2008 economic crisis. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to meet Tuesday with Senate Republicans to launch the effort.

At least 87 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S., the majority in Washington state, CNN reports. The number of confirmed cases has surpassed 4,400.

As pandemic spreads, China’s ex-epicenter down to 1 new case

The battle to contain the coronavirus reached new urgency, as more governments locked down borders and ordered new closures and restrictions. But a shift in the battle lines was made clear by tallies showing infections outside China have surpassed those inside it.

On Tuesday, just one new case was confirmed in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the illness was first detected in late December. Officials said they believed the country was over the worst of the crisis.

Another 20 cases were recorded around the country, including nine in Beijing. All were reported among people who arrived from overseas.

Beijing has required all arrivals to undergo 14 days of quarantine but has not closed its borders. Other Chinese cities have adopted similar measures, even as authorities work to restart industries that are key to global supply chains.

With foreign universities closing classes, thousands of Chinese studying overseas are seeking to return home, shifting the focus from domestic containment to preventing infected people from bringing the virus back with them.

South Korea warns churches over flouting restrictions

A South Korean province surrounding Seoul has threatened to shut down nearly 140 churches that have failed to implement preventive measures amid a spread of the coronavirus in the country’s most populous metropolitan region.

Gyeonggi Province said Tuesday that it has issued an administrative order for the churches to list the names of attendants, screen them for fever and ensure that they wear masks and are at least 2 meters apart during services until March 29.

The province can close the churches and fine them as much as $2,400 if they fail to abide by the order.

More than 70 of the province’s COVID-19 cases have been connected to gatherings at Protestant churches. Forty-six of the infections have come from a small church in the city of Seongnam, where officials possibly worsened infections by using the same spray bottle to inject saltwater into the mouths of followers in an ill-advised effort to disinfect them.

South Korea has confirmed 84 new cases of the virus and six more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its total numbers to 8,320 infections and 81 fatalities.

The country has also further postponed the beginning of the new school year by two weeks to protect students from the spread of the coronavirus.

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye said Tuesday that kindergartens as well as elementary, middle and high schools nationwide would now reopen on April 6, which is five weeks later than usual. It was the third time the country delayed the start of new school terms amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hard-line Shiites storm Iran shrines closed over coronavirus

Hard-line Shiite faithful in Iran have pushed their way into the courtyards of shrines just closed over fears of the new coronavirus. Police ultimately cleared the demonstrators in the cities of Qom and Mashhad, but the incidents show the anger and the willingness to ignore safety recommendations.

Iran is one of the hardest-hit countries in the world in the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly nine out of 10 of the over 17,000 cases of the new virus confirmed across the Mideast come from the country, where officials denied for days the risk that the outbreak posed.

Although Iran has one of the Mideast’s best medical systems, its hospitals appear to be overwhelmed. Now, officials worry the Iranian New Year, which starts Friday, could see the virus spread even further.

Authorities have now implemented new checks for people trying to leave major cities ahead of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, but have hesitated to quarantine the areas.

EU battles to forge common front as virus eats at unity

European Union leaders are meeting to try to forge a united front against the coronavirus as the case count multiplies across the 27-nation bloc.

The challenge at Tuesday’s video-conference, their second in two weeks, is to halt the arrival of more virus cases, coordinate any border closures and guarantee that vital goods can reach people in need. They are expected to endorse a 30-day ban on travel and non-essential business visits to the EU.

It’s likely the leaders will also agree to set up fast lanes at internal European borders to smooth the passage of medical equipment and food. But the tendency for some countries to go it alone with quick-fix measures is undermining unity.

Cruise ships stranded after countries adopt virus measures

New measures to seal off borders to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus have left cruise ships stranded in the Caribbean, South America and Europe.

Several countries are denying permission to disembark as more cases of infected passengers have come to light. Two cruise ships have been turned away from several Caribbean ports, and at least one by Spain, after several passengers fell ill with COVID-19.

Two other vessels have rerouted to Miami after they were turned away from their home port in Puerto Rico even with no reports of infections.

