US court lawsuit challenges Nevada governor closure orders

Hair salon and barbershop owners, an events company, a physician and a man who wants to treat his COVID-19 with malaria drugs touted by President Donald Trump are suing the governor of Nevada over stay-at-home and other orders he issued in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Aides to Gov. Steve Sisolak and state Attorney General Aaron Ford didn't immediately respond Friday to emails about the civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Las Vegas.

It alleges the governor, a Democrat, abused administrative power and violated U.S. and state constitutional rights to worship and commerce with his emergency closures in March.

