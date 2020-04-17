UPS donates 10,000 masks to the Nevada Department of Public Safety

UPS donated 10,000 N95 respirator masks to the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

The global logistics company says they got enough supply for its employees and wanted to share the rest, to help protect healthcare providers and first responders in communities across the country.

“We couldn’t be happier to provide these masks to the Nevada Department of Public Safety at this time, a time when PPE of all kinds is in desperate need by healthcare professionals and first responders around the country,” said UPS President, Northern California District, Josh Needles in a press release.

UPS says the 10,000 masks were delivered on April 15 to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, so I can be distributed to law enforcement throughout the state.

Copyright KOLO-TV 2020