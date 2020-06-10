UNR to be better for black students; Kaepernick to be recognized

The University of Nevada, Reno on Wednesday announced steps it is taking to make it a better institution for black students, faculty and staff.

In this Oct. 2, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, left, quarterback Colin Kaepernick, center, and safety Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem before the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

It includes “thoughtful and prominent recognition celebrating Colin Kaepernick and those black social justice pioneers who came before him on our campus.”

The announcement came dramatically Wednesday on the university's home page.

Black students brought the ideas to the university’s attention through the “Listen To Us” platform and is supported by leaders of the President’s Council and Council of Deans.

The university said it will take these steps immediately:





A public review of policing standards, training and protocols to ensure community safety, equity and compliance with justice values.



A public review of the African Diaspora Program, which replaced the Black Cooperative Program, to ensure black student needs are being met.



Explore test score alternatives for use in first year math and English course placement and institutional scholarship criteria.



Support the establishment of an undergraduate and graduate trustee position.



Pursue the establishment of a living learning community in the residence halls focused on Black culture.



Continue and expand cultural competency education across campus.



