UNR online classes get underway

The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) has officially moved its classes online as a reaction to COVID-19.

Courtesy: University of Nevada, Reno

The University has implemented procedures, so all non-essential employees and operations at the University have ceased beginning March 18 for at least 30 days.

There will be no access by the general public. University says services are available online or remotely with in-person essential services limited.

UNR says the campus is not being closed, but students returning from spring break will study online.

Faculty, staff, and students can use Zoom Pro, an enterprise video conferencing platform with real-time messaging and content sharing.

Students in need of counseling can call 775-784-4648. Employees in need of counseling can contact human resources at 775-784-6082.

For any questions UNR set up a 24-hour information line at 775-682-9900.

