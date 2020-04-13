UNR nursing student shares challenges of online learning

The Orvis Building may be closed but learning is continuing for nursing students online.

Alex Henrikson is set to graduate in December 2020. He says although there are some challenges that come with the switch to online learning he is ready to help in the battle against the coronavirus.

"I get to be part of this response. I get to help people that are in one of the scariest times of their lives and that's something I became a nurse for," he said.

All classes are now held through online learning platforms. Clinicals are also turning virtual, which is causing some concern for Henrikson.

"My cohort specifically was supposed to start its mental health rotation and all of the hospitals have closed their doors so we're going to have to do an all online simulated mental health practicum," he said.

He said he knows the changes are necessary for safety but it still worries him.

"I think the nervousness is more of am I going to be prepared to this versus am I going to get sick," he said.

Despite some of the uncertainty, he said he still has hope moving forward.

"We're doing our best and I know the medical professionals are doing their best," he said.

