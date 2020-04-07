UNR nursing school working to get recent graduates into hospitals sooner

The UNR Orvis School of Nursing is preparing to graduate more than 60 students in May 2020. In order to get them on the front lines and into hospitals as soon as possible, Dean Debera Thomas said the school is moving quickly to make and request changes.

"Grades don't get posted until about the 18th of May, so we're looking to whenever faculty can get their final exams given, and graded early so they can get out and get working," Thomas said.

Thomas said they are asking the Nevada State Board of Nursing to extend the amount of time nurses have to take their licensing exam from 90 to 180 days.

"If they can't really practice until they take their NCLEX exam, we're looking at a long time," Thomas said. "So we've asked that the board of nursing give them 180 days to be able to practice on this temporary licensing."

She said they are also requesting that the board postpone fingerprinting requirements.

"And any of us can be asked to submit fingerprinting on our license renewal so we're asking then they do the fingerprints," she said.

Thomas is also calling for the board to approve 100 percent simulation clinicals because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Because our students aren't allowed in the hospital and if they can't get clinical time they technically can't finish a course or graduate," she said.

We reached out to the Nevada State Board of Nursing about these requests and have not yet heard back.

