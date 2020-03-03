UNR cancels two study abroad programs because of Coronavirus

It was on Friday when the state department advised Americans to reconsider travel to Italy because of the coronavirus. Just days later, that advisory is impacting students at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Alyssa Nota is the CEO of USAC at UNR, and says 14 students studying abroad in Italy and two in South Korea are headed home.

“We are watching everything very closely," she explained. "We are in touch with all of program sites constantly and are following all of those trusted resources of information.”

Nota did not say whether or not the students will subsequently need to be quarantined.

“I know that UNR has a response team assembled and they are making that decision over the coming days,” she replied.

Freshman Christian Kongsrud says he’s not a fan of forcing them home.

“I feel it should be an optional thing,” he said. “It should be up to them to stay if they want to stay, or if they want to come back they should come back on their own.”

Programs to China have already been canceled.

All other future study abroad trips are proceeding as planned.

