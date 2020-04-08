UNR President Johnson postpones departure until Dec. 31

The state Board of Regents has abandoned plans to appoint an acting president at the University of Nevada, Reno while it searches for a permanent replacement for outgoing President Marc Johnson.

The move comes after Johnson agreed to postpone his resignation until Dec. 31.

Johnson announced late last year he planned to step down at the end of June and transition to the university’s faculty. Ex-Gov. Brian Sandoval became a favorite for the job when he announced his candidacy April 1.

The regents said earlier they planned to appoint an acting president to serve at least until September because Johnson couldn’t continue through the summer.

