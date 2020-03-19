UNR: All students on campus must move out by March 25

The University of Nevada, Reno has ordered all students on campus to move out of their dorms by March 25, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said there are no known cases of COVID-19 on campus, and that the decision was made per the March 17 directive from Governor Sislolak and the Nevada System of Higher Education.

The residence halls that must vacate include the following:

Canada

Great Basin

Juniper

The Nevada LLC

Manzanita

Peavine

Sierra

Wolf Pack Tower

Residents in Ponderosa Village Apartments are allowed to remain in their units.

The university said current residents will receive an email from their Resident Director/Graduate Resident Director with a link specific to their building to sign up for a check-out date/time from Friday, March 20 to Wednesday, March 25. All students must be out by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

University officials said students remain financially responsible for their housing assignments even if they are off-campus, because the residence halls are still technically open, and all of the financing, utility, personnel, and other operating expenses continue.

The university said they are reviewing ways to provide a partial meal-plan-only refund for residents who have not been able to use their meal plan.

As for students who must remain in on-campus housing, including international students and foster youth, the university said they will provide housing and dining options until the end of the semester (May 13, 2020).

Students who must remain in on-campus housing, have no place to go or are unable to get home, are asked to complete a 30-second request to stay form by Saturday, March 21 by 5 p.m. Students who receive approval to remain on-campus will likely be relocated to other on-campus housing.

For more information, click here.

