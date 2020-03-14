UNLV medical school building to help with doctor shortage

Las Vegas-area officials say a new medical building at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas will help train more doctors but more steps need to be taken to address a physician shortage.

Nevada has about 200 doctors for every 100,000 residents, which puts the state at 47th in the country.

At a joint meeting this week between the Las Vegas City Council and Clark County Commission, Las Vegas Director of Economic Development Bill Arent told officials that Nevada can't rely on just trying to recruit more doctors from other states. UNLV's medical school, which opened in 2017, is helping is helping to address that.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)