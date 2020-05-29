Two-week detour on US 95 for highway repairs

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO)-- U.S. 95 will be closed from June 3 to June 17 between the junctions of U.S. 6 and Nevada 360 as Nevada Department of Transpiration repairs damage from the magnitude-6.5 earthquake May 15.
It will add about a half-hour to trips between Reno and Las Vegas.
The closure starts at 6 a.m. June 3 and ends 4 p.m. June 17. The affected stretches are in Esmeralda and Mineral counties.
Drivers will take detours along U.S. 6 and Nevada 360 and will have about a half-hour added to the length of their trips, NDOT reported.
The damaged sections of U.S. 95 are along a 6-mile stretch in Esmeralda County and 2 miles inside Mineral County.
The federal government is providing $2.43 million for emergency pavement repairs.
State crews did temporary repairs that allowed U.S. 95 to open a day after the quake about 20 miles southeast of Mina in Nye County.
Road & Highway Builders is the general contractor.
The junction of U.S. 6 and U.S. 95 is about 185 miles southeast of Reno and about 250 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
