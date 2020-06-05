Two of three suspects found in southeast Reno shooting

The Reno Police Department responded to a shots-fired call Friday just before 2 p.m. in the 8200 block of Offenhauser Drive in southeast Reno.

No victims have been identified.

Police said two of three suspects who fled the scene have been arrested on charges stemming from their leaving the scene.

Police are looking for a third suspect but did not immediately provide a description. Police found a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in the shots fired call. A white Chevrolet Malibu-style vehicle also left the scene and police are looking for it as well.

The scene is secure and there does not appear to be any danger to the public, police said.

